Winners of the Men’s Senior Golf Association’s June 21 Tournament Announced

ROCK SPRINGS– The Men’s Senior Golf Association has announced the top winners of the weekly Association tournament held Thursday June 21.

Jerry Butcher placed first in the low gross category. Second place went to Don Harris. First place low net was Tony Pasin and Gerard Cournoyer placed second.

The Association invites Seniors (over 50), regardless of ability to join in play. Participants need to register at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday between 8 and 8:45 am. Beginning tee times start at 9 am.