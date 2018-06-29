Winners of the Men’s Senior Golf Association’s June 28 Tournament Announced

ROCK SPRINGS– The Men’s Senior Golf Association has announced the top winners of the weekly Association tournament held Thursday June 28.

First place low gross team members were Gary Greenhalgh and Willie Jimeno. Team Members Jim Wattles and Tony Pasin took first place low net.

The Association invites Seniors (over 50), regardless of ability to join in play. Participants need to register at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday between 8 and 8:45 am. Beginning tee times start at 9 am.