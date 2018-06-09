Winners of the Men’s Senior Golf Association’s June 7 Tournament Announced

ROCK SPRINGS– The Men’s Senior Golf Association has announced the top winners of the weekly Association tournament held Thursday June 7.

Kelly Duke placed first in the low gross category. Second place went to Willie Jimeno.

First place low net was Doug Ransom and Doran James placed second.

The Association invites seniors (over 50), regardless of ability, to join in play. Participants need to register at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday between 8 and 8:45 am. Beginning tee times start at 9 am.