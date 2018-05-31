Winners of the Men’s Senior Golf Association’s May 31 Tournament Announced

ROCK SPRINGS– The Men’s Senior Golf Association has announced the winners of their weekly association tournament held Thursday, May 31. The members of the association played Two Man Best Ball.

The first place low gross team members were Marv Applequist and Jerry Butcher. The first place low net team members were Doug Ransom and Ron Stevens.

The Association invites Seniors (over 50), regardless of ability, to join in play. Participants need to register at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday between 8 and 8:45 am. Beginning tee times start at 9 am.