ROCK SPRINGS — Rodeo fans will have a chance for some indoor excitement on March 4th when the R&R Winter Series continues in the Indoor Arena.

R&R Rodeo is brought to Sweetwater County by Huffaker Rodeo Broncs and the Intermountain Pro Rodeo Association Winter Series.

Admission is just $10.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and rodeo action commences at 7:00 p.m.