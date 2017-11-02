Winter Storm Warning Friday Morning Through Saturday Night

SWEETWATER COUNTY — According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning will be in effect for portions of the state beginning on Friday morning and going into Saturday night.

The forecast calls for light to occasionally moderate snow to continue in portions of

northern and northwestern Wyoming.

Friday through Saturday will see significant mountain snowfall expected in the western and northwestern mountains.

Strong winds from Rock Springs to Casper much of this period. Strong winds in the mountains and east slope of most mountain ranges on Saturday.

Click here to check the roadcams.

Click here to check the full road conditions.