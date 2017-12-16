0

WEATHER

Winter Weather Advisories Are In Effect Across The State; Most Valid Through 5 AM Sunday

A cold front is moving slowly across the Cowboy State and will have light to moderate snowfall associated with it. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across the state, most valid through 5 am Sunday. The snow will move eastward through the day spreading across the entire region by this evening. The snow will continue through tonight before clearing from west to east Sunday morning. Sunday night will see an increase in wind speeds at higher elevations and the southern wind corridor.

Check WYDOT for the latest road conditions.

Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon

Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Snow likely, mainly between 10pm and midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 17. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 33. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. Blustery.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.