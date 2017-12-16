A cold front is moving slowly across the Cowboy State and will have light to moderate snowfall associated with it. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across the state, most valid through 5 am Sunday. The snow will move eastward through the day spreading across the entire region by this evening. The snow will continue through tonight before clearing from west to east Sunday morning. Sunday night will see an increase in wind speeds at higher elevations and the southern wind corridor.
Check WYDOT for the latest road conditions.
Detailed Forecast
Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Snow likely, mainly between 10pm and midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 17. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 33. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. Blustery.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.