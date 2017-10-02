Winterizing Water Systems At Fontenelle Creek Campground

KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office advises that the water system at the Fontenelle Creek Campground will be winterized and out of service for the season. During this time the Fontenelle Creek Campground remains open free of charge.

Campers should bring plenty of drinking and washing water. Potable water will be unavailable until next spring.

The Fontenelle Creek Campground is located approximately 35 miles north of Kemmerer, Wyoming, next to the Fontenelle Reservoir, and is a popular weekend destination.

Providing facility maintenance is a key component of the BLM’s priority to be a good neighbor in the communities we serve. For updates on the water situation, please contact Angela Beley, Kemmerer Field Office at 307-828-4503.