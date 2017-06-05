‘Without Programs Like This, I Wouldn’t Be here’: Rock Springs Man Cycles to End AIDS

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man is currently embarking on a seven-day, 545-mile bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

The reason he’s riding so far in the California heat? To raise money for AIDS/LifeCycle, the largest annual AIDS event fundraiser.

Drew Cole has raised more than $17,000 over the last few years. His fundraising dollars go to help education, advocacy, and services for people living with HIV/AIDS.

And Drew has a very personal reason to participate.

“I was diagnosed [HIV-positive] a little over 8 years ago and without programs like this [the ones that Life Cycle helps out], I probably wouldn’t be here,” said Drew.

This bike ride has been a very positive influence in his life for the last few years, from getting fit to meeting new friends.

“It’s something that keeps me going from year to year. It gives me something to strive for and look forward to every year,” said Drew. “Being gay and then having HIV is a double stigma, especially out here.”

Drew said he looks to the annual bike ride for emotional support and he’s made lifelong friends. “The love at this event is like nothing else. It’s an experience of a lifetime,” said Drew.

Temperatures along the bike ride can reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit and there is a famous hill called the Quadbuster, which is a 10% grade over a mile.

“Last year, when I got to the top, I was crying. I wasn’t sure if my eyes were sweating or I was crying,” said Drew. “From pain and from actually making it. I was crying from the fact that I was actually able to do it, from the excitement of doing it, and the accomplishment of making it over that damn hill.”

LifeCycle partially funds the Ryan White Foundation, which helps Drew afford his prohibitively expensive medication. “It’s $3,500 a month for just the medication to keep me alive,” he said.

Drew said the ride this year is an important one because federal funding for AIDS programs is very much in question. Earlier this year, information for the Office of National AIDS Policy was removed from the White House website, which he finds concerning.

Drew rides with around 2,500 others to raise what amounted to more than $16 million last year. Many national programs exist to help the 1.2 million people currently living with HIV in the United States. There is an estimated 36.7 million people living with HIV worldwide.

“HIV and AIDS isn’t over,” said Drew. “You don’t see it like we used to. People aren’t dying as much, but it is still killing people. Because now it’s something you can live with, there isn’t the awareness and precautions like there should be.”

To donate to Drew’s bike ride, go to www.tofighthiv.org/goto/drewcole.