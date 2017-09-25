Wolves Cross Country Hosts 2nd Annual Fun Run

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Cross Country team hosted their second annual Fun Run fundraiser on Saturday morning, September 23.

The cross country team raised $1500 by selling GRHS Cross Country t-shirts and recruiting community members to run a 5K, which is 3.1 miles.

The money raised will go towards buying hoodies for the team and will also help pay for the Nike Cross Nationals.

Nike Cross Nationals is a national championship race in which qualifiers from eight regional championships across the country compete.

The Fun Run started off with a kid’s race, in which the kids ran from Edgewater Park to the Green River Bike Park and back. The kids were excited to be able to participate in the race.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Those who competed in the 5K were Hippy Valerio, James Thomas, Kristine Maggi, Peyton Maggi, Stephanie Olivas, Courtney Thomas, Bonnie Lockman, Teri Hansen, Leanne O’Farrell, Dan Hansen, and Barry Tippy with his dog Scout.

The race started at Edgewater Park, went down the Green Belt, into Scotts Bottom to the Archery Barn, and back up to the park. The participants could choose to run or walk the 5K.

The cross country team members stood at different areas along the 5K trail to direct the participants where to go.

The Green River Cross Country team will compete at two more meets this season before competing at the regional meet at Jackson, and the state meet at Sheridan.

GRHS Cross Country Schedule:

9/29- @ Park City

10/6- @ Rock Springs

10/13- Regional @ Jackson Hole

10/21- State @ Sheridan