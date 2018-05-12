Wolves Earn 4A West Regional Title Over Tigers [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys soccer team is 4A West Regional Boys Soccer Champions after beating the Rock Springs High School Tigers 1-0 with a 5-3 shootout today.

The Wolves entered the regional tournament as the number one seed, while the Tigers entered as the third seed.



Up Next

The Wolves and Tigers will both next play at the 4A Wyoming High School Boys State Soccer Tournament in Jackson. State will be from Thursday through Saturday, May 17-19.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Check out some photos of the championship game below.



