Wolves Earn Conference Title with 1-0 Win Over Kelly Walsh

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys soccer team upset Kelly Walsh today, 1-0, in Casper. The Wolves beat Natrona yesterday with a 1-0 overtime win. The two wins earned the Wolves the conference title.

The Wolves move to 8-1-1 in conference play and 12-2-2 overall.

The Trojans move to 7-2-1 in conference play and 11-3-2 overall.



Green River High School

Up Next

The Wolves will play at the regional tournament on Friday and Saturday, May 11 and 12, in Green River. The Wolves will enter the tournament as the number one seed.