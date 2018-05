GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys soccer team dropped its semi-final game of the Wyoming High School 4A Boys State Soccer Tournament to Cheyenne Central today, 2-1, in Jackson.

The Wolves will take on Laramie tomorrow at 3 pm for third place.



Central will play Natrona in the championship game tomorrow at 3 pm.