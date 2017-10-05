Wolves Football Travels to Powell

GREEN RIVER—The Green River High School football team will play at Powell on Friday, October 6, at 7 pm.

Green River High School

The Wolves will go into the game against Powell with a number 4 ranking, and a 4-1 record. Powell is not ranked and has a 1-4 record.

Last year, Green River and Powell split the two games they played against each other, however, Powell won the semi-final game.

Coming Off the Loss to Evanston

Green River’s undefeated season came to an end last week when Evanston pulled off the upset, the Wolves losing 24-27.

Green River head football coach Don Maggi said his team continued to seek improvement this week, the way they have been all season.

“We have been doing the same things that we have done for the past five weeks. Preparing for a game is a process,” Maggi said. “We take each day and work on our fundamentals and scheme continually seeking to improve.”

“We don’t have a knee-jerk reaction and change things after a loss, although we did see some areas on film that must improve,” he said.

The Wolves are Motivated

“Losing never feels good, and we are motivated to get back on the field to play another game,” Coach Maggi said.

“(It’s) easy to get motivated for Powell, who is the team that knocked us out in the semi-finals last season.”

Last week was a bye week for Powell, and they lost to Evanston 7-14 the week prior.

“We expect to play a well-coached, physical team, and we have worked hard to be prepared,” Maggi said. “It is all about the process.”