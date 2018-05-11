Wolves Head to 4A West Regional Soccer Championship [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Wolves soccer team will play in the 4A West Regional soccer championship game Saturday after beating the Natrona County Mustangs Friday night, 1-0.

The Wolves will face their rivals, the Rock Springs High School Tigers, in the championship game.

The championship game will start at 3 pm at Wolves Stadium in Green River.



Green River High School

Check out some photos of the Wolves in their game against Natrona below.



