Wolves Soccer Earns 1-0 Victory Over No. 4 Natrona [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys soccer team won its game today over the No. 4 Natrona County Mustangs, 1-0, at home.

The Wolves move to 2-1 in conference play and 6-2-1 overall.

The Mustangs fall to 3-1 in conference play and 6-2-1 overall.



Green River High School

The Wolves will take on the Kelly Walsh Trojans tomorrow at noon at Wolves Stadium. The Trojans will enter the game with a 3-1 conference record and a 6-2-1 overall record.



