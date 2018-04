GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys soccer team recognized its senior players today before their game against the Rock Springs High School Tigers.

Nine seniors were recognized with their families.

The Wolves went on the beat the RSHS Tigers 3-2.



The Seniors



Alec Barlow



Alex Davis



Christian Alatorre



Eliel Ibarra



Gregory Marchal



Ivan Escalante



John Makie



Manuel Lopez



Patrick Marchal