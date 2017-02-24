Wolves Start Strong But Fall Late

CASPER – After a strong start, the Green River Wolves ran out of gas late as Natrona took the comeback win, 50-41.

Cameron Morris had the Wolves off and running to start the game. Morris hit two threes and had 10 first-quarter points as the Wolves took an 18-5 lead after one.

Devin Love also had a strong opening quarter and continued it in the second. Natrona was able to battle back and outscored the Wolves, 19-6 in the second to even the game at 24 at the break.

Natrona continued to run to start the second half and pulled away from the Wolves. The Mustangs only allowed five points while scoring 14 to jump up by nine. Morris hit at the buzzer to pull the Wolves back to within seven heading into the fourth, 38-31.

The Mustangs quickly extended the lead to double digits to start the fourth. Hunter Spartz and Candon Croft sparked a Wolves run as they were able to pull back to within six midway through the final quarter, 41-35. Natrona and Green River traded buckets for the next two minutes as the Mustangs held on to the six-point advantage.

After a couple Natrona free throws, Chance Hofer was able to get a turnover and cut the lead back to six with under a minute left, Green River fouled and Natrona was able to knock down both to jump back up eight, 49-41, with 30 seconds left. The Wolves missed on the ensuing trip down the court and Natrona iced the game from line.

Morris finished with 12 points while Love added 11. Hofer added six and Spratz finished with five for the Wolves.

