Wolves Swim Past Riverton Tuesday

Green River 93, Riverton 63
200 Medley Relay
1 Green River A, 1:50.07
Michael Richmond, Ethan Moffatt, Brendan Bloomquist, Lane Hutchison
2 Green River C, 1:50.28
Jacob Mondragon, Coleton Spalding, Trevor Moser, Jared Lund
4 Green River B, 2:02.35
Ty Sturlaugson, Miles Moffat, Logan Johnson, Keyan Moore
200 Yard Freestyle
1 Michael Richmond, 1:52.47 4A
2 Brastin Moore, 2:08.57
6 Devin Ratliff, 2:26.21
7 Dylan Strange, 2:33.50
8 Macen Bracken, 2:33.81
200 Yard IM
1 Lane Hutchison, 2:17.51 4A
2 Dean Lyon, 2:20.97 4A
3 Dade Lucero, 2:38.00
4 Trevor Moser, 3:09.40
50 Yard Freestyle
1 Ethan Moffatt, 25.52 3A
3 Jared Lund, 28.65 3
5 Alejandro Grajeda, 29.75
1 mtr Diving
1 Keyan Moore, 239.70 4A
2 Coleton Spalding, 222.65 4A
3 Miles Moffat, 197.05 4A
4 Alejandro Grajeda, 174.30 4A
100 Yard Butterfly
1 Brendan Bloomquist,1:00.01 4A
2 Dean Lyon, 1:03.72
3 Lane Hutchison, 1:05.30
5 Ty Sturlaugson, 1:13.21
6 Trevor Moser, 1:20.49
100 Yard Freestyle
1 Ethan Moffatt, 58.64
3 Logan Johnson, 59.98
5 Devin Ratliff, 1:03.31
7 Jacob Mondragon, 1:08.02
8 Macen Bracken, 1:10.18
500 Yard Freestyle
1 Brastin Moore, 5:50.49
2 Dade Lucero, 6:08.72
4 Dylan Strange, 7:05.88
