Wolves Take Third at State Soccer

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys soccer team took third place at the Wyoming High School 4A Boys State Soccer Tournament with a 3-0 overtime win over Laramie today.

Senior Gregory Marchal scored all three of the Wolves’ goals. The score was 2-0 at the end of the first overtime period.



Green River High School

The Wolves went 2-1 at the state tournament. They beat Cheyenne East 4-0 on Thursday to open up their tournament play.

They then fell to Cheyenne Central 2-1 on Friday in the semi-final.