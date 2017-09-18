Wolves Tennis Prepares for Regional

By Paul Murray

GREEN RIVER—The end of the high school tennis season is fast approaching, including for the Green River High School Wolves, with the 4A South regionals scheduled for this weekend, Sept. 15-16, at Cheyenne South High School, and the state tournament scheduled for the week following, Sept. 21-23, in Gillette at various locations to be determined.

At least Green River has a regional tournament that they can go to. The 4A North Regional scheduled for Sheridan has been cancelled due to expected heavy rain possibly mixed with snow, according to the Wyoming High School Activities Association. Regionals seedings up North will be used to determine state seedings for the affected teams.

The 4A South regionals will give Green River tennis players an opportunity to show on the court what their seedings should hopefully be at state. The team could use that advantage to help overcome what at times has been a difficult season, but overall a successful one.

“We’re a young team with only three seniors,” head coach Phil Harder said regarding his Wolves outfit. “But the players are very coachable. There are a lot of kids picking up some good tennis.”

Practice for the Wolves started on Aug. 7 for the truncated Wyoming high school tennis season before the snow starts to fly. “We began with 50 kids,” Harder said. “But now we’re down to just the 20 or 24 kids that are going to regionals. The junior varsity tennis season ended last Saturday.”

Over the course of the season, the Laramie boys and the Cheyenne Central girls were the toughest opponents, Harder said. He added that he wished Green River had some indoor facilities for tennis, but they were making do with the outdoor courts.

Against Cheyenne Central on Sept. 9, the closest Green River came in the girls competition was a 4-6, 2-6 loss by the Wolves’ No. 3 doubles team of Sydney Beutel and Anna Kimball to the Indians’ Sarah Foster and Cassadie Anderson. The other girls matches ended with Green River on the short end of 6-1, 6-1; 6-0, 6-1; 6-0, 6-0; and 6-1, 6-2 counts.

The boys tennis squad had slightly better results against Cheyenne Central, with senior Wolves No. 2 boys singles player Patrick Marchal besting the Indians’ Ryan Stampfli by 6-2, 6-0.

The Green River boys No. 1 doubles team of Jarrett Atkins and Danny Christensen got the better of Central’s Ryan Foster and Ben Bush by scores of 7-5 and 6-4.

The Green River No. 2 doubles team of Elliott Potter and Conner Friel won their first set 6-4 against Central opponents Bodhi Gibson and Brock Storebo before dropping the next two sets 7-5 and 6-4. Senior Gregory Marchal lost his No. 1 boys’ singles match to Central’s Brian Joelson 6-2, 6-2.

Against Laramie on Aug. 19, the Green River girls led the way with two wins. The Wolves’ No. 1 doubles team of Alex Palmer and Kaitlyn Sharp bested the Plainsmens’ Caitlin Huang and Kyra Wulf by 6-1, 4-6 and 6-2.

Green River’s No. 3 doubles team of Sydney Beutel and Anna Kimball defeated Laramie’s Grace Dorrell and Delaney Qualls 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3. The other matches ended with Laramie on top.

Green River’s No. 2 girls’ singles player Rory Ratliff started off her match with a 6-4 win in the first set before losing the next two sets 0-6, 4-6. The No. 1 girls’ singles match ended 6-4, 6-1 for Laramie while the No. 2 girls doubles match ended 6-2, 6-4 for Laramie.

Patrick Marchal was the lone boys winner against Laramie, winning his match against the Plainsmen’s Quing Li 6-7 (8), 6-4 and 6-3.

The Wolves had one of their best days at Rawlins on Sept. 1, winning all five matches in both the boys and girls competitions, with nine of the ten matches being decided in straight sets.

Patrick Marchal had the best match, downing his Outlaws opponent 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 boys singles completion. Wolves No. 1 girls singles player Laura Cecilia downed her opponent 6-0, 6-1. Cecilia had another 6-0, 6-0 win against Torrington opponent Emi Glass on Aug. 19.

Heading into regionals, Green River’s No. 1 boys singles player remains Gregory Marchal, and his twin brother Patrick Marchal is still the No. 2 boys singles competitor. Laura Cecilia remains the No. 1 girls singles player for the Wolves, while Haylen Cordova is No. 2 girls singles.

Jarrett Atkins and Danny Christensen are the Wolves’ No. 1 boys doubles outfit, with Alex Palmer and Kaitlyn Sharp holding down the No. 1 girls doubles spot.

At No. 2 boys doubles are Elliott Potter and Jon Leininger. Audrey Harrison and Kelby Pope occupy the No. 2 girls doubles positions. Jordan Anderson and Brett McKeehan are the No. 3 boys doubles team, while Sydney Beutel and Anna Kimball hold down the No. 3 girls doubles spots.

OTHER RESULTS:

Aug. 19 vs. Torrington

GR girls W 3-2

GR boys W 4-1

GR winners:

No. 1 singles—Laura Cecilia 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 doubles—Alex Palmer, Kaitlyn Sharp 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 doubles—Sydney Beutel, Anna Kimball 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 singles—Patrick Marchal 6-4, 6-2

No. 1 doubles—Jarrett Atkins, Danny Christensen 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 doubles—Elliott Potter, Jon Leininger 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

No. 3 doubles—Jordan Anderson, Brett McKeehan 6-0, 6-1

Aug. 31 vs. Rock Springs

GR girls W 5-0

GR boys W 5-0

No. 1 singles—Laura Cecilia 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 singles–Haylen Cordova 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

No. 1 doubles—Alex Palmer, Kaitlyn Sharp 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 doubles—Kelby Pope, Audrie Harrison 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 doubles—Sydney Beutel, Anna Kimball 6-2, 6-2

No. 1 singles—Gregory Marchal 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 singles—Patrick Marchal 6-2, 6-0

No. 1 doubles—Jarrett Atkins, Danny Christensen 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 doubles—Elliott Potter, Jon Leininger 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 3 doubles—Jordan Anderson, Brett McKeehan 6-3, 6-2

Sept. 1 vs. Rawlins

GR girls W 4-1

GR boys W 5-0

Winners:

No. 1 singles—Laura Cecilia 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 singles—Haylen Cordova 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 doubles—Kelby Pope, Audrie Harrison 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 doubles—Sydney Beutel, Anna Kimball 6-1, 6-1

No. 1 singles—Gregory Marchal 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 singles—Patrick Marchal 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 doubles—Jarrett Atkins, Danny Christensen 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 doubles—Elliott Potter, Jon Leininger 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 doubles—Jordan Anderson, Brett McKeehan 6-4, 6-3

Sept. 8 vs. Cheyenne South

GR girls W 5-0 (by forfeit)

GR boys W 4-1

Winners:

No. 2 singles—Patrick Marchal 6-2, 6-2

No. 1 doubles—Jarrett Atkins, Danny Christensen 6-0, 6-3

No. 2 doubles—Elliott Potter, Conner Friel 5-7, 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 doubles—Jordan Anderson, Brett McKeehan 6-4, 6-3

Sept. 9 vs. Cheyenne East

GR girls W 3-2

GR boys W 4-1

Winners:

No. 1 singles–Laura Cecilia 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 doubles—Kelby Pope, Audrie Anderson 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 doubles—Sydney Beutel, Anna Kimball 6-1, 6-0

No. 1 singles—Gregory Marchal 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 singles—Patrick Marchal 6-1, 6-1

No. 1 doubles—Jarrett Atkins, Danny Christensen 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-3

No. 3 doubles—Jordan Anderson, Brett McKeehan 6-3, 7-5