Wolves Track & Field Competes in Mountain View

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School track and field team traveled to Mountain View on Tuesday to run, jump, and throw at the Jeff Hereford Memorial meet.

The Wolves competed against Mountain View, Rock Springs, Farson-Eden, Lyman, Evanston, Pinedale, Big Piney, and Kemmerer.

The boys team took eighth place with 38 points, while the girls took seventh with 36.5 points.

Check out GRHS’ results from the meet below.



Boy’s Results



Boy’s 100 Meter Dash

2. Marcos Molina 11.35

5. Seth White 11.97

20. Tommy Clark 12.87

27. Russell Ferrell 13.53

29. Max Orr 13.65

30. Brody Belcher 13.70

31. Paxton Castillon 14.07

32. Araya Finley 14.32

34. Brody Bell 14.69

36. Logan Johnson 16.12

Boy’s 200 Meter Dash

3. Marcos Molina 23.72

5. Seth White 24.20

22. Tommy Clark 26.81

25. Russell Ferrell 27.44

28. Max Orr 27.56

29. Brody Belcher 28.90

30. Brody Bell 30.47

31. Araya Finley 30.53

32. Logan Johnson 32.88

Boy’s 400 Meter Dash

19. Max Orr 1:02.02

21. Brody Belcher 1:07.07

24. Russell Ferrell 1:16.00

25. Araya Finley 1:17.17

Boy’s 800 Meter Run

21. Greg Sherwin 2:45.45

24. Evin Hansen 3:25.25

Boy’s 1600 Meter Run

14. Greg Sherwin 5:40.40

24. Evin Hansen 6:59.59

Boy’s Long Jump

11. Tommy Clark 15-03.75

12. Paxton Castillon 15-03.25

15. Araya Finley 13-02.50

Boy’s Triple Jump

9. Paxton Castillon 30-11.50

Boy’s Shot Put

4. David Martinez 41-01.75

7. Justin Rubalcaba 39-03.75

12. Tito Mena 35-00.75

20. Kolby Ivie 32-07.75

21. Placido Mena 32-03.75

24. Jared Westenskow 31-06.00

25. Brody Belcher 31-02.00

35. Ty Alcorn 24-00.50

Boy’s Discus

3. David Martinez 137-03

6. Justin Rubalcaba 121-00

14. Kolby Ivie 108-02

26. Tito Mena 80-01

27. Placido Mena 79-00

32. Jared Westenskow 74-05

36. Ty Alcorn 65-10

Boy’s Team Scores

1. Mountain View HS 123

2. Big Piney HS 117 .5

3. Lyman High School 86 .5

4. Rock Springs HS-WY 86

5. Farson HS 71 .5

6. Pinedale HS 52

7. Evanston HS 46 .5

8. Green River HS WY 38



Girl’s Results



Girl’s 100 Meter Dash

7. Chatney Tirrell 14.44

7. Jacque Vaquera 14.44

9. Emmie Archibald 14.46

10. Patience Bentley 14.50

24. Modesta Rocha 16.64

Girl’s 200 Meter Dash

7. Emmie Archibald 30.22

8. Jacque Vaquera 30.37

10. Chatney Tirrell 30.91

13. Patience Bentley 31.19

22. Merika Moffatt 36.19

Girl’s 400 Meter Dash

8. Kirsten Knezovich 1:10.10

Girl’s Long Jump

3. Emmie Archibald 15-00.00

5. Patience Bentley 13-08.00

10. Chatney Tirrel 13-02.00

14. Kirsten Knezovich 12-07.00

19. Modesta Rocha 11-03.00

Girl’s Triple Jump

5. Kirsten Knezovich 29-05.00

Girl’s Shot Put

4. Cassidy Gomez 32-07.50

6. Alaina Maiers 32-00.75

9. Alexis Martin 28-05.50

12. Kim Peterson 27-00.75

14. Codi Green 25-06.00

17. Lauren Lee 24-04.75

18. Modesta Rocha 24-03.75

23. Lupita Ramirez-Galvan 21-10.00

25. Cherylann Moritz 21-05.50

Girl’s Discus

4. Kim Peterson 100-05

6. Alaina Maiers 91-07

9. Cassidy Gomez 86-08

13. Alexis Martin 73-07

16. Codi Green 67-05

22. Modesta Rocha 63-09

30. Lupita Ramirez-Galvan 45-06.00

33. Cherylann Moritz 40-07.00

Girl’s Team Scores

1. Big Piney HS 142 .5

2. Lyman High School 118 .5

3. Pinedale HS 97 .5

4. Evanston HS 66 .5

5. Mountain View HS 57

6. Rock Springs HS-WY 44 .5

7. Green River HS WY 36 .5

8. Kemmerer 24

9. Farson HS 21