Wolves’ V-Ball Goal: Win State, Not Just Get There

By Paul Murray

GREEN RIVER —The past couple of seasons the Green River High School Wolves volleyball team has gotten to the state 4A tournament at the Casper Events Center, and twice they were quickly bounced from the tournament.

That level of success just doesn’t seem to cut it this year with the team, not with the Wolves sporting a 9-3 record in the early going of the volleyball season, and not with a bunch of hungry seniors who have had a tantalizing taste of the state tournament without ever winning it, or at least doing some serious damage to other teams before bowing out.

“Some of our seniors this year felt that in the past the team was too content to just get to state,” Wolves head coach Rikki Shantz said. “They feel now that the team is not being satisfied just to go to state. They want to win it.”

But then, so do a lot of other 4A volleyball teams in Wyoming. So what, exactly, may end up putting Green River ahead of the crowd?

“We’re working more on defense,” Shantz explained. “We feel that defense is going to get us to the next level.”

In volleyball, defense means the ability to keep volleys going until someone, usually on the front line, gets a clear chance to drill the ball or otherwise plant it on the floor on the opponent’s side of the net and score the point. The first team to score 25 points wins the set (game) and the first team to win three games wins the match. A team must win a set by two points. Thus, if the score is tied at 24-24, a team must get to 26 points, or a 26-24 lead, to win (or 27-25, etc.).

Getting digs—knocking the ball back into the air right before it hits the floor off an opponent’s attempted kill shot—plus getting second- or third-hit distance saves on the back line or even beyond to keep volleys going until a chance for an offensive kill shot presents itself, these are the sort of defensive plays that not only can emotionally frustrate an opponent psychologically but wear them down physically from all the extra work.

Offensively, the high school volleyball rules with six players on each side differ from the two-person beach volleyball which fans see on television at the Olympics. In high school, no player can spike the ball from the second row beyond the 10-foot line back of the net.

Overall, the Wolves face the challenges resulting from having lost two linchpin players to graduation earlier this year. Taylor Stoeger and Mallory Seymour are both gone now. Stoeger, Green River’s all-everything three sports star, is now at Laramie County Community College playing soccer.

Asked how the team replaces a player of Stoeger’s caliber, Shantz responded, “You don’t. We have some young players that are trying to fill that void. Hopefully, by the end of the season, they will. It’ll be good.”

Who will be the toughest team to beat for state honors?

“Kelly Walsh,” senior right-side hitter Georgina Barrios said.

‘They’re big hitters at Cheyenne East,” senior setter Andri Dewey added. “They’re a very good team and defending state champs.”

The Wolves may have a psychological hurdle to overcome regarding volleyball powerhouse Cheyenne East. One of Green River’s three losses this season came at the hands of the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds on Sept. 1st by a 2-0 final score (25-13, 25-13). “We as a team need to get better mental-wise,” Shantz said. “Right now we don’t believe we can quite beat East, but we’re getting there.”

When asked who Green River’s best “go-to” players are, Shantz said she couldn’t pick out one or two standouts. “We have a really good team. All of the girls are willing to get here and work hard. They’re all good to work with and they all want to work hard,” Shantz said.

The coach did add that junior middle hitter Katie Banks has done well as a setter when need be. However, Green River’s strategy for both offense and defense has been to rotate players through the positions and keep opponents off-balance, unable to key upon any one Green River player’s tendencies. “We have a ton of weapons. We use the best weapons at every rotation,” Shantz said.

Shantz’s philosophy of relying on a team effort and not on one or two standouts sits well with her players. “We rely on each other, on everybody to do their jobs,” senior libero Megan Yoak said.

“Everybody brings energy to the game,” senior outside hitter Hannah Hix added. Hix, in particular, has a family reputation to live up to, as big sister Hattie Hix and brother Riley Hix were standout athletes for the Wolves when they were at GRHS.

One other senior plays volleyball for the Wolves this season: Braylee Scicluna, whom Shantz described as a “defensive specialist.” Sophomore outside hitter Madelyn Heiser, defensive specialist Abby Alcorn, and setter Michaela Wisniewski add depth to the Wolves.

Statistics are for winners as well as losers, and the Wolves have racked up some impressive numbers so far this season. As of Aug. 25, the most recent published statistics date by Wyopreps.com, Green River was third out of 13 teams in 4A with a passing ratio of 2.05. East led the pack with a passing ratio of 2.20. The Wolves were first in blocks, with an average of 2.7 total blocks per game. Andri Dewey was third in the 4A West Conference with an average of 0.6 aces per game. Kelly Walsh’s Danilynn Schell was fist in the aces category, with an average of 1.0 per game. Katie Banks was on top of the 4A West pack in the individual blocking stats, with an average of 0.8 per game. Dewey was first in the 4A West in assists with 7.6 per game. Madelyn Heiser was eighth in digs per game, with a 2.1 average in the 4A West. Banks was fifth in the kills per game category, with an average of 3.0 per game.

Green River will be tested this Thursday, Sept. 7, as the Rock Springs Tigers volleyball team will visit the Wolves’ gym for a match with a listed starting time of 6 p.m. The Tigers have gone in the opposite direction of the Wolves so far this season, as hard-luck Rock Springs has posted a 3-9 record to date in 2017, including a home 3-0 loss to Laramie on Tuesday (25-19, 25-9, 25-16). Rock Springs led early in the first game, but Laramie’s pronounced height advantage at the net soon overcame the Tigers’ spunk and energy. The Plainsmen had six players listed between 5’10” and 6’2”, while Rock Springs had only one player on the floor at 5’10”, senior Taylor Jenkins. Memo to Green River: the Wolves will travel to Laramie on Sept. 30.

Anytime Green River plays Rock Springs in anything it is a major deal in these parts, with team records having less meaning. Expect a loud, raucous crowd at the Wolves’ gym on Thursday.

RESULTS/SCHEDULE

8/25 Green River 3 Sandy, Utah Alta 2 (25-22, 25-11, 17-25, 23-25, 15-13)

8/25 Cokeville 3 Green River 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-19)

8/25 Green River 3 Grace, Idaho 2 (25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10)

8/26 Green River 3 Cokeville 2 (18-25, 25-20, 26-24, 18-25, 15-10)

8/26 Green River 3 Star Valley 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-15)

8/26 Green River 3 Evanston 2 (25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-10) (Non-conference)

9/1 Cheyenne East 2 Green River 0 (25-13, 25-13)

9/2 Rapid City, SD Stevens 2 Green River 0 (25-20, 25-9)

9/2 Green River 2 Scottsbluff, NE 0 (25-5, 25-16)

9/2 Green River 2 Wright 1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-16)

9/7 Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

9/14 at Kelly Walsh

9/15 at Natrona

9/22-9/23 at Casper (schedule TBA)

9/28 at Evanston (Wolves head coach Rikki Shantz’s alma mater)

9/29 Jackson

9/30 at Laramie

10/4 at Rock Springs

10/10 at Lyman

10/13 Natrona

10/14 Kelly Walsh

10/20 at Jackson

10/21 Evanston

10/27-10/28 Regionals at Natrona

11/2-11/4 State at Casper Events Center

Source: Wyopreps.com