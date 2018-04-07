Wolves Win 2018 Southwest Boys Soccer Invite Championship [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys soccer team won the championship game over Worland, 2-1 with a 4-2 shootout, at the 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Boys Soccer Invite in Green River.

The Wolves went undefeated throughout the invitiational, winning all four of their games.

On Friday, GRHS won their first game over Riverton, 4-0. They then beat Buffalo, 1-0.

They won 1-0 over Lander on Saturday, with a 4-3 shootout, qualifying for the championship game.



Check out some photos of the Wolves from their championship game against Worland below.