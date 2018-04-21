Wolves Win Close Game Over No. 3 Tigers, 3-2 [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys soccer team earned a close, 3-2, victory over the No. 3 Rock Springs High School Tigers today in Green River. The Tigers took home the Sweetwater Cup.

The rivaling teams split their matches this season, with the Tigers winning their first match-up, 4-0. Due to the teams’ splitting their games and the Tigers winning by a larger margin, Rock Springs earned the trophy.

The Wolves move to 3-1-1 in conference play and 7-2-2 overall.

The Tigers fall to 4-2 in conference play and 9-3 overall.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Check out some photos of the rivalry game below.



