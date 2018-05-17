Wolves Win First Game of State Soccer Tournament Over Cheyenne East

GREEN RIVER– The (#1W) Green River High School boys soccer team earned a 4-0 victory over (#4E) Cheyenne East today in the Wolves’ first game of the Wyoming High School 4A Boys State Soccer Tournament.



The Wolves will take on (#2E) Cheyenne Central tomorrow at 4 pm in the semi-finals.



The winner of tomorrow’s game will play in the championship game on Saturday. The loser will play for third and fourth place.