Woman’s Club Members Tackle Willow Basket Project

ROCK SPRINGS — The GFWCW Rock Springs Woman’s Club met for their garden section on October 3, 2017.

Edna Larsen was the hostess and provided many delicious treats for the members attending. She also provided the very enjoyable program done by Pat Poletti form Cora, Wyoming.

Ms. Poletti is a retired postmaster from Cora. She attended a class in Jackson, Wyoming 25 years ago on making chairs from willows. She now uses that skill to help others learn how to continue this craft. She sometimes donates items she has made to fundraisers.

She teaches a class at BOCES twice a year as well as doing workshops. Participants cut willow branches and nailed them onto wooden bases to make beautiful willow baskets. Ms. Poletti also brought many plant items to decorate the baskets with.

Members in attendance for this enjoyable class were Sue Ann McGuire, Gail Aldred, Beverly Blackwell, Shirley Black, Rue Marie Finney, Marcia Volner, Charlette Stewart, Betty Lou Auld, Juanita Angeli, Jeanne Weidner, and Leslie Jo Gatti.