Woman’s Club of Rock Springs November Speaker Is Doug Uhrig of American Legion

ROCK SPRINGS — The general meeting of the woman’s club of Rock Springs was held November 21st.

There were 19 members and guests present.

Three new members were initiated. They were Donna Liebelt, Paula MaHaffey, and Mary Huff.

The speaker for the meeting was Doug Uhrig who spoke about the American Legion, its past and present. The major fundraiser for the club, Holiday House, was discussed.

This year it will be held at the home of Fred and Susie Von Ahrens at 2931 Arabian Circle. It begins Friday, December 8th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and continues Saturday, December 9th fro 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The raffle drawing will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday .

Admission is $5 per person; admission for children under the age of 12 are free.

Terri-Lynn nuts will be sold.