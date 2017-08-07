Women’s Council Seeks Nominations for Employer of Choice Award

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Council for Women’s Issues (WCWI) is accepting nominations for the Wyoming Employer of Choice Award until Oct. 15, 2017.

This award, which recognizes businesses for implementing family-friendly workplace policies and programs, has been given to six Wyoming companies since 2011.

The award honors businesses that have successfully instituted programs or policies that broaden, strengthen and support their workforce.

When submitting a business for nomination, consideration should be based on those who have made employment conditions better in one or more of these areas:

Broadening the workforce – Programs and policies should enable the business to progress toward an equitable and diverse workforce for under-represented populations.

Strengthening the workforce – Programs and policies should promote wages and benefits that compare to regional or national averages for similar jobs.

Supporting the workforce – Programs and policies should demonstrate efforts to satisfy employees and their families' needs for flexibility and any other service that would minimize the stresses of balancing the demands of work and family obligations and increase employees' productivity.

Businesses in any area of the state of Wyoming are eligible for award nomination.

Complete an online nomination form at: http://www.wyomingwomenscouncil.org/wyo-employer-of-choice-award.

The Wyoming Council for Women’s Issues is a 13-member council with representation from each of the nine judicial districts, four at-large members and one ex-officio member for the Wyoming Business Council. Members are appointed by the governor.

The Council’s activities in the areas of employment practices, educational opportunities, home and community and legal rights and responsibilities are funded by the Wyoming State Legislature. For more information, visit www.wyomingwomenscouncil.org or www.facebook.com/WyoWomensCouncil/.