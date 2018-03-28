Women’s Outdoor Skills Camp Now Accepting Applications

Are you a woman who has always wanted to shoot a bow, paddle a canoe or learn how to tie a fly?

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department program, Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, is now accepting applications for women who want to develop these and other outdoor skills.

The application deadline for the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman camp is April 15.

Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) is an outdoor skills program to help women learn new skills and have fun outside. Wyoming’s BOW camp will be held July 7-9 at the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp outside Dubois.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Activities at the camp are designed to introduce women to a variety of outdoor pursuits they can enjoy in Wyoming’s great outdoors—from hunting and shooting, to fly fishing, canoeing, and wildlife photography.

“BOW camp is designed for women who are interested in the outdoors who may not know how to get started or who want hone their skills,” said Kathryn Boswell, Game and Fish hunter and angler participation coordinator.

“We supply the equipment and teach activities to empower women to get outside, try something new, and meet others with similar interests,” said Boswell.

Applications are accepted through the mail and must be postmarked by April 15 with a check included for registration.

The three-day event costs $150, which includes all meals, lodging and equipment. Space is limited to 45 women, and participants will be selected through a random draw. Groups of up to four may apply together. Payment will be returned to applicants who are not selected for the camp.

Applications and additional camp information are available on the Game and Fish website.

For more information, contact Kathryn Boswell at (307) 777-3412 or kathryn.boswell@wyo.gov.