Women’s Suffrage Pathway To Be Dedicated Near South Pass City

SOUTH PASS CITY — The public is invited to join Wyoming Governor Matt Mead and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan for a historic event at 11 am on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 on Highway 28 – Mile Marker 44, Near South Pass City, WY.

Wyoming Governor Matt Mead and Secretary of State Edward Buchanan will dedicate a 19 mile section of Highway 28 in Fremont County as the “Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Pathway.”

The highway dedication follows the passage of Senate File 60 in the Wyoming Legislature’s 2018 Budget Session which designated this section of Highway 28 in honor of legislation passed in 1869: “An act to grant the women of the Wyoming Territory the right of suffrage and to hold office.”

The story of women’s suffrage in Wyoming began in South Pass City. Read that full story here at Wyohistory.org.

The event is open for attendance and will be followed by a reception and tours of the historic South Pass City.

Secretary Buchanan and Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Bill Panos attended the fabrication of the “Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Pathway” highway signs at the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s sign shop.