Work on the former Community Garden space at the corner of North Front and M Streets is underway!

It’s been a long process but a HUGE shout out to DeBernardi Construction for donating all of their time, talent and materials for this project!

The space will be xeriscaped with benches and seating. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA has also obtained a grant from Wyoming Main Street to add some landscaping to the area including trees, shrubs, and bushes. The plants will be added later this spring.