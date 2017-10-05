Workman and Sargent Named 2017 WSGA Players of the Year

LARAMIE– The Wyoming State Golf Association has named Cowboy senior Glenn Workman and Cowgirl sophomore Erin Sargent its 2017 Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year, the association announced Thursday.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:





Workman is First Cowboy to Get This Award since 2013

Workman is the first Cowboy golfer to capture the award since Eddie Stewart in 2013, while Sargent is the second straight Cowgirl golfer to earn the honor after teammate Caitlyn Skavdahl was the WSGA Women’s Player of the Year in 2016.

“The Wyoming State Golf Association is proud to have two University of Wyoming golfers as its 2017 Players of the Year,” said WSGA Executive Director Dave Snyder.

“They follow in the footsteps of other University of Wyoming golfers that have won this award in the past. Our experience tells us that all players of the year are phenomenal on the course, but also exceptional off the course.”

Sargent and Workman: Champions at Wyoming Amateur Golf Championship

Sargent and Workman each had successful summers on their way to earning recognition from the WSGA as the state’s top amateur players.

Sargent collected the women’s individual title at the 95th Wyoming State Amateur Golf Championship in June at Laramie’s Jacoby Golf Course.

The Longmont, Colo., native carded rounds of 73 (+1), 73 (+1) and 70 (-2) for a total of 216 (E), winning the tournament by seven strokes.

Workman was the men’s champion at the same event, recording scores of 64 (-7), 65 (-6) and 74 (+3) for a total of 203 (-10) and a one-stroke win over teammate Quintin Pope.

Workman, a native of Pueblo, Colo., joins Stewart and Gabe Maier (2009, 2010) as the only Cowboys to be recognized as the WSGA Men’s Player of the Year since the association debuted the award in 2006. Sargent and Skavdahl are the only two Cowgirls to collect the honor.

“We’re beyond thrilled to have our players represent the WSGA with Player of the Year awards,” said UW Director of Golf Joe Jensen. “We love our relationship with the WSGA and I love our kids playing in their events. They run great events throughout the summer and there’s good competition. There are some very good players that have won Player of the Year in the past. To have two of our players win Player of the Year – it really means they had good years. They represent our state.”

Great Starts to Wyoming 2017-18 Season

Workman and Sargent have each put together great starts to the 2017-18 collegiate golf season for the Brown and Gold.

Workman is currently third on the Cowboy golf team with a scoring average of 71.7 through three fall events, helping the Cowboys win the season-opening Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational as he collected a top-15 finish.

Meanwhile, Sargent recently earned her first career top-five finish at the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate and has the Cowgirls’ second-best scoring average through two fall events at 75.3.

Next Competition

Both 2017 WSGA Players of the Year will be competing in the coming days as the Cowboys and Cowgirls are each set to compete in tournaments hosted by the University of Denver.

Sargent and the Cowgirls will play at the Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate held at Highlands Ranch Golf Club in Highlands Ranch, Colo., Friday through Sunday, while Workman and the Cowboys will head to the Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colo., for the Paintbrush Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.

Visit GoWyo.com and @wyo_golf on twitter for additional information about each tournament.