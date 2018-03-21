World’s Largest Geyser Erupts in Yellowstone National Park [VIDEO]

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — After reviewing seismic and temperature data from sensors in the Norris Geyser Basin, scientists believe Steamboat Geyser erupted at 5:30 AM (MDT) on Thursday March 15.

With most park roads closed for spring plowing, no one witnessed the eruption.

Park employees reported seeing a significant steam plume late on the 15th, and park geologists shot this video on Friday, March 16.

Like most of the park’s geysers, eruptions of Steamboat cannot be predicted.

In fact, Steamboat eruptions can be days or decades apart. The last Steamboat Geyser eruption was September 4, 2014.

When it does erupt, Steamboat reaches heights up to 380 feet. That makes it more than three times the size of Old Faithful and higher than any other active geyser in the world.