Wrapped Up Benefit Concert Benefits The Children

There were days when it wasn’t so good for us… I have kids. I sat under the tree once, and I didn’t have enough money to give them the Christmas that I wanted to, and I cried. It was sad. And if I can alleviate that for one person, I’m good. I’m better now, but I remember what that feels like.” ~ Navarre Mudd

Navarre Mudd, Razor Records and some local hip hop artists came together five years ago to help the community and to make sure local children have presents under their Christmas trees.

To make this happen, they did what they do best, hip hop; and started the first annual Christmas benefit concert. Each year, more local and regional artists have joined the cause, more toys have been donated, and more items for raffle have been donated from community businesses as well.

This year will mark the 5th Annual Wrapped Up Benefit Concert. Hopes are this one will be the biggest one yet. Each year it’s grown, Mudd said, first it was one night of local artists performing, then it was two. This year it is three music-jammed nights.

Thirty plus local and regional musicians will be performing for the cause this year, including Navarre Mudd himself, Sickamore Treezy, and Destruction of Decency. Zamtrip will also make an appearance, performing an acoustic set on the third night.

“This year with the acoustic set, I think it will be more chill, laid back, you can drink some coffee

“This is my favorite event of the year, just watching everybody come together for something that’s bigger than us. It’s awesome, you see that people still care,” Mudd said. “And it all started with a few local hip hop artists.”

5th Annual Wrapped Up 2017

All Ages Benefit Concert – Toy Drive & Raffle

December 8, 9, 10 — Doors: 4 pm, Show: 6 pm



Eagles Club, 211 B Street, Rock Springs

Entry: New or Gently Used Toy

The fifth annual Wrapped Up concert starts Friday, at the Eagles Club at 6 p.m. The doors open at 4 pm. The only entrance fee for the three-day fun is simply a new or gently used toy. The toys will be gathered and taken by the Rock Springs Fire Department.

The three-day event showcases local talent of all kinds. Not only will there be bands and local hip hop artists, this year the event will feature a local dance crew, Cypher Elements Crew.

While the entrance fee is a toy, there will also be raffles taking place on both days. Navarre said many of the small, locally-owned business stepped up to provide many of the raffle items.

The raffle drawing will take place at Saturday’s event and fans do not have to be present to win. Mudd said fans can start buying tickets on Friday.

Mudd gave a special shout out to the Pickin Palace and the Eagles Club. Pickin Palace is donating all the sound and time while the Eagles is providing the building for free all three nights.



“This event would not be possible without all hands on deck,” Mudd said.

Not only did the event gather a fire truck full of toys last year, it raised over $13,000. Mudd said the RSFD separates all the toys gathered by age. They then use the money raised from the event to fill in the gaps they have in specific age groups.

Mudd said he helped with the RSFD Toys For Tots round up with his mom growing up. Now he and his daughter volunteer with the fire department, handing out toys.

“She sits in the stuffed animal pit and hands out toys, so it gives her something to think about too,” Mudd said. “My mom had me helping back in the day with the fire department, so it’s a family tradition, it’s just with a hip hop twist now days.”

“I love doing this one (event), because it’s bigger than me,” Mudd said. “We don’t have to be nice just this one day. We can make this everyday if we can get enough people to think about that. And that’s a long term goal.”

Join the event page on Facebook here!