WWCC ACE-IT Club Donates Money To Boy’s & Girls Club For The Sweetwater Tree Of Sharing Program

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Students who are part of the Western Wyoming Community College ACE-IT Program gathered money to ensure that children in the community have a great Christmas.

The money will help the program buy gifts for the estimated 20-to-30 ornaments that do not get returned.

“These dollars are a huge benefit to the program, they help us ensure that all children who qualify receive a great Christmas,” said Executive Director Lisa Stewart of the Boy’s and Girls Club of Sweetwater County. “We have such a caring community it just warms our hearts at the club.”

Pictured are (from left to right), are, Deklyn Searle, Kiara Leeper, Kylee Smith, Ashley Muscatello, Lisa Stewart – Executive Director of Boys & Girls Club, Keith Tiggs, Jordyn Lee, Theresa Shafe – Student Success Advisor, Career, Employment and Internships.