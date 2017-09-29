WWCC Criminal Justice Department Hosting Film Showing to Benefit Texas First Responders

ROCK SPRINGS — The Criminal Justice Department at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs is raising funds for law enforcement officers and other emergency first responders who lost their homes or suffered other serious loss during Hurricane Harvey in the Harris County – Houston, Texas, area.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Traci Ciepiela, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice/Sociology at WWCC, has arranged for a special screening of the documentary film Fallen, directed by Thomas Marchese and narrated by Michael Chiklis, known for his roles in feature films and the television series Gotham, American Horror Story, and Sons of Anarchy. The showing will take place on Tuesday, October 17, at 7:00 PM, in rooms 3650A and 3650B at Western Wyoming Community College.

Fallen examines the issue of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty all around the country, and how these deaths effect their families, their co-workers, and the communities they served. The public is invited. Admission is $10, with proceeds to go to http://www.assisttheofficer.com, which has a special aid program for emergency first responders who are victims of Hurricane Harvey. Donations will be accepted, and admission is free to WWCC students. Cash or checks will be accepted.

Lowell said that FBI statistics show that 66 law enforcement officers were feloniously killed in the line of duty in 2016, which represented a 61 percent when compared with the 41 officers killed in 2015.

To watch a trailer and learn more about Fallen, go to http://www.fallenproject.com/.

