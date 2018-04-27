WWCC Featured For Its Historical Artifacts

Excerpt From Article:

“Community colleges don’t typically have the notoriety that universities do, but there’s one institution of higher learning in the little town of Rock Springs, Wyoming that deserves more press than it gets.

The Western Wyoming Community College is where you’ll find the Natural History Museum. It’s a treasure-trove of artifacts that are as surprising as they are valuable.

With exhibits spread out across the campus, you’ll get a tour of the grounds while you take in the engrossing displays.

The museum’s collection includes a handful of concrete replicas of maoi, more commonly known as Easter Island statues. You can see several scattered around the walking track and back lawn of the campus.”