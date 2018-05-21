WWCC Graduates 545 Students With Degrees & Certificates

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College hosted its 2018 commencement on Friday, May 18.

“You all look good in red,” said WWCC President Karla Leach, who gave part of the commencement address.

A total of 545 students were awarded either an Associate Degree or certificate.

A number of faculty and staff are retiring after this year and they were recognized for their years of service. Among them were Margaret Bartlett, Susan Bates, Maggie Frericks, Susan Heyborne, Nancy Johnson, Rick Kempa, Chris Kennedy, Earl Kisiel, and Linda Linn.

Outstanding graduates for 2018, who each gave a commencement address, included Kenneth Astle, Tiffany Diaz, and Shayla Patterson.

Success by the Numbers

WWCC awarded on Friday:

31 Associate Degrees in Nursing

61 Associate of Applied Science Degrees

205 Associate of Arts Degrees

1 Associate of Fine Arts, Musical Theater Degree

130 Associate of Science Degrees

117 Certificates

428 Total Associate Degrees

545 Total Students (Associate Degrees and Certificates combined)

Graduation Snapshots

