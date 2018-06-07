WWCC Has a Big Announcement – To Figure It Out, Find Rocks

WWCC hosts a community-wide scavenger hunt. To figure out the big announcement, find rocks around Sweetwater County!

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will launch a community-wide scavenger hunt to kick off their Secret Summer Announcement.

The hunt will begin June 9 and run through July 7, 2018.

Western’s trusty mascot, Thunder, has a secret. To figure out his secret and Western’s Summer Announcement, follow the clues to find a Western Rock. Hints will be posted on the new Thunder Twitter account, Instagram, and on the new Western Connections Facebook page, every Saturday at 7 AM.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Scavenger hunters will have one week to find the Western Rock and post a photo of themselves with the rock in its hiding spot on the Western Connections Facebook page, or tag Thunder in their Twitter photo.

The person who finds the rock, and posts on social media first, is the winner.

Winners will receive a free movie ticket at the reception desk on the Rock Springs campus.

David Tate, Director of Community Relations at Western said, “The Community Relations Office hopes people get involved with Western’s Scavenger Hunt this summer. We think this will be a fun activity for the entire family and we hope it ties Western closer to the communities it serves. Good luck to all our participants. We hope you enjoy scavenging through Rock Springs and Green River!”

There will be nine rocks hidden around Rock Springs and Green River. Each will have a word and the Western logo. Once all the rocks have been discovered, the words will spell out Thunder’s Secret and Western’s Summer Announcement – stay tuned!

Get started by visiting the Mustang Connections Facebook Page here.