WWCC Hiring a Coordinator of Residence Halls

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Coordinator of Residence Halls.

Job Description

The Coordinator of Residence Halls is responsible for working closely with the Interim Dean of Students on all aspects of the Residence Halls operation. This employee must live in an on campus residence facility, and must be accessible to residents and residence halls staff, especially during evening and weekend hours. This employee is also on-call for housing emergencies. A free apartment suite and a meal plan are provided. The employee may remain in his/her suite rent-free during the summer months, providing oversight of the building.

This person will develop programs and activities designed to engage the student population in the hall; oversee resident assistants; address discipline and counseling situations; ensure maintenance and custodial needs are addressed; and handle crisis situations and emergencies. This employee will be an active member of the residence halls operation, assisting with all aspects of residence life on the WWCC campus.

The College expects this individual to accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and to strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed. In addition, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with College personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

.



.

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

Bachelor’s Degree

Experience living and working in a residence hall environment

Demonstrated ability to effectively supervise students and develop good working relationships with subordinates and other employees.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Good decision-making skills.

Able to work with students and others from diverse backgrounds and value systems.

Ability to pass a criminal background check.

For those candidates who do not exactly meet all minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience, which has provided comparable knowledge and abilities, may be accepted.

.

Preferred Qualifications

Counseling and administrative experience in a college or university residential life setting.

Appreciation for the value of an education and for the value of the individual.

Ability to handle “crisis” situations and make reasoned decisions in an emergency situation.

Good understanding of the use of technology as it supports residence halls efforts.

Understanding and/or experience working in a one-stop office in the college setting.

Enthusiasm and initiative.

.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.