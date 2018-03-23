WWCC Hiring a Custodian/Maintenance Mechanic

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Custodian/Maintenance Mechanic.

Job Description

Under the direction of supervision, performs cleaning-related duties in an assigned area, assures the work area is cleaned according to standards established by the college and performs maintenance and security duties as required.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

Knowledge of:

Principles and practices of general custodial operations,

supplies, equipment, materials and applications pertinent to housekeeping tasks.

Ability to:

Communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Maintain effective working relationships with other people

Understand principles and practices of PC’s and related software

Operate general equipment used in custodial operations

Perform general maintenance work

Ability to work with minimal amount of supervision and self-motivated

Ability to recognize required tasks and can articulate a plan to accomplish them

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Any combination of education and experience that demonstrates possession of the requisite knowledge, skill and abilities. A typical way to obtain these would be:

High School diploma or GED

Two (2) years of experience as a custodian or maintenance mechanic, preferably in a large, public organization

Maintain a valid Class “C” driver’s license in the State of Wyoming with a motor vehicle report acceptable to the College’s insurance carrier

Must pass physical examination for WWCC

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee is regularly required to stand, climb on ladders, and walk.

The employee frequently is required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; and talk or hear.

The employee is occasionally required to sit.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 40 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds.

Specific vision abilities required by this position include close vision, and ability to adjust focus.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee regularly works in indoor conditions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

