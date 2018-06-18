WWCC Hiring a Preventative Maintenance Mechanic

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Preventative Maintenance Mechanic.

Job Description

Under the direction of supervision, handles preventative maintenance of all building fans, pumps, compressors and related operational equipment associated with all College facilities. Also, maintains familiarity with the building equipment and the manufacture’s recommended maintenance practices.

It is expected that this individual will accomplish duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed. Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

Knowledge of:

Comprehensive role of the community college

College policies, rules, regulations and guidelines

Principles and practices of the physical plant maintenance operations, such as electrical,

HVAC, and mechanical systems

Principles and practices of plumbing and basic electricity

Blue Prints

Basic knowledge of plumbing systems

Basic electrical knowledge and electrical circuits

Basic knowledge of pneumatic and DDC controls (direct digital control)

Basic knowledge of HVAC systems

Auto Cad

Ability to:

Communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Maintain effective working relationships with other people

Work with physical plant maintenance operations including electrical, HVAC, and mechanical systems

Read blue prints

Perform basic plumbing tasks and minor electrical repairs

Differentiate color differences of electrical wires

Operate equipment such as backhoe, forklifts, saws and a wide variety of shop tools

Operate reverse alignment tools, manometers and photo tachometers

Education & Experience:

Any combination of education and experience that demonstrates possession of the requisite knowledge, skill and abilities. A typical way to obtain these would be:

Four (4) – Six (6) years general maintenance experience with major systems

One (1) – Two (2) years of post high school training courses in HVAC, plumbing, electricity, or related areas

One (1) to Two (2) years experience in computerized building energy management systems, Auto Cad and drafting and implementing preventative maintenance programs

Maintain a valid Class “C” license in the State of Wyoming

Must pass College physical exam

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

