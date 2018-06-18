WWCC Hiring a Preventative Maintenance Mechanic

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Preventative Maintenance Mechanic.
Job Description
Under the direction of supervision, handles preventative maintenance of all building fans, pumps, compressors and related operational equipment associated with all College facilities. Also, maintains familiarity with the building equipment and the manufacture’s recommended maintenance practices.
It is expected that this individual will accomplish duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed. Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.
For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.
Minimum Qualifications
The requirements listed below are representative the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.
Knowledge of:
- Comprehensive role of the community college
- College policies, rules, regulations and guidelines
- Principles and practices of the physical plant maintenance operations, such as electrical,
- HVAC, and mechanical systems
- Principles and practices of plumbing and basic electricity
- Blue Prints
- Basic knowledge of plumbing systems
- Basic electrical knowledge and electrical circuits
- Basic knowledge of pneumatic and DDC controls (direct digital control)
- Basic knowledge of HVAC systems
- Auto Cad
Ability to:
- Communicate effectively verbally and in writing
- Maintain effective working relationships with other people
- Work with physical plant maintenance operations including electrical, HVAC, and mechanical systems
- Read blue prints
- Perform basic plumbing tasks and minor electrical repairs
- Differentiate color differences of electrical wires
- Operate equipment such as backhoe, forklifts, saws and a wide variety of shop tools
- Operate reverse alignment tools, manometers and photo tachometers
Education & Experience:
Any combination of education and experience that demonstrates possession of the requisite knowledge, skill and abilities. A typical way to obtain these would be:
- Four (4) – Six (6) years general maintenance experience with major systems
- One (1) – Two (2) years of post high school training courses in HVAC, plumbing, electricity, or related areas
- One (1) to Two (2) years experience in computerized building energy management systems, Auto Cad and drafting and implementing preventative maintenance programs
- Maintain a valid Class “C” license in the State of Wyoming
- Must pass College physical exam
How to Apply
Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”
