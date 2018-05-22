WWCC Hiring a Registration & Records Assistant

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Registration and Records Assistant.
Job Description
Under the direction of supervision, performs functions such as graduation application processing, commencement coordination, athletic eligibility, record retention and other duties to assist the Registrar. Occasional overtime required during start up and closing of each semester and during registration periods.
For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.
Minimum Qualifications
The requirements listed below are representative the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.
Knowledge of:
- Comprehensive role of the community college
- Principles and practices of PC’s and related software, specifically Microsoft Office Suite
- Customer Service principles and practices
- General office practices and procedures
- College policies, rules, regulations and guidelines
- Word processing functions, spreadsheet programs
- Telephone techniques, principles and practices
- Time Management techniques, principles and practices
- Student privacy as governed by FERPA Law
- Registration & records management principles and practices
- State retention laws & regulations
- NJCAA reporting websites
Ability to:
- Communicate effectively verbally and in writing
- Maintain effective working relationships with other people
- Operate a computer and work with Microsoft Office Programs
- Use College administrative software system
- Interact with a variety of individuals and in varied settings
- Maintain tact and develop working relationships with faculty, staff, and students
- Work in a highly visible, busy, heavily trafficked student and public office environment in close proximity with colleagues
- Manage time constraints and deadlines
- Work with minimal supervision
- Analyze problem situations and provide solutions to address these problems
- Be cross-trained in other Success Center duties
Education & Experience:
Any combination of education and experience that demonstrates possession of the requisite knowledge, skill and abilities. A typical way to obtain these would be:
High School Equivalency
Three (3) years of administrative assistant experience
How to Apply
Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”
