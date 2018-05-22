WWCC Hiring a Registration & Records Assistant

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Registration and Records Assistant.

Job Description

Under the direction of supervision, performs functions such as graduation application processing, commencement coordination, athletic eligibility, record retention and other duties to assist the Registrar. Occasional overtime required during start up and closing of each semester and during registration periods.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

Knowledge of:

Comprehensive role of the community college

Principles and practices of PC’s and related software, specifically Microsoft Office Suite

Customer Service principles and practices

General office practices and procedures

College policies, rules, regulations and guidelines

Word processing functions, spreadsheet programs

Telephone techniques, principles and practices

Time Management techniques, principles and practices

Student privacy as governed by FERPA Law

Registration & records management principles and practices

State retention laws & regulations

NJCAA reporting websites

Ability to:

Communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Maintain effective working relationships with other people

Operate a computer and work with Microsoft Office Programs

Use College administrative software system

Interact with a variety of individuals and in varied settings

Maintain tact and develop working relationships with faculty, staff, and students

Work in a highly visible, busy, heavily trafficked student and public office environment in close proximity with colleagues

Manage time constraints and deadlines

Work with minimal supervision

Analyze problem situations and provide solutions to address these problems

Be cross-trained in other Success Center duties

Education & Experience:

Any combination of education and experience that demonstrates possession of the requisite knowledge, skill and abilities. A typical way to obtain these would be:

High School Equivalency

Three (3) years of administrative assistant experience

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

