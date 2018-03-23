WWCC Hiring a Student Accounts Receivable Technician

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Student Accounts Receivable Technician.

Job Description

With direction, performs functions such as monitoring and maintaining the student account and billing process, including third party sponsorships, and providing assistance to students, parents and Outreach sites regarding student accounts.

Works regularly with student data and must exercise great care and detail in ultimately dealing with college monies.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

Knowledge of:

• Comprehensive role of the community college

• College policies, rules, regulations and guidelines

• General offices practices and procedures

• Microsoft Office Programs, e.g. Excel, Word, Outlook, etc.

• General knowledge of accounting principles and general accounts receivables

• Basic principles of financial aid allocations to student accounts and housing charges

• FERPA

• Principles and practices of PC’s and related software

• Customer Service principles and practices

Ability to:

• Communicate effectively verbally and in writing

• Maintain effective working relationships with other people

• Interact with a variety of individuals and in varied settings

• Maintain a professional and congenial image

• Maintain professional, congenial and confidential demeanor when dealing with students, the public, fellow employees, and supervisor when sharing workloads and exchanging Work with minimal supervision

• Quickly master the use of new computer systems

• Complete projects accurately and on time; equally effective working in self-managed projects and as a member of a team

• Multitask in a fast paced, constant interruption, high volume office environment

• Give attention to detail

• Apply problem solving skills

• Prioritize and schedule tasks to meet deadlines

• Be cross-trained in other Business Office duties

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Any combination of education and experience that demonstrates possession of the requisite knowledge, skill and abilities. A typical way to obtain these would be:

• High School Equivalency

• Three (3) years of office experience

• Two (2) years of accounts receivable experience

• Must be bondable

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

