WWCC Hiring a Testing Specialist

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for a Testing Specialist.

Job Description

The primary responsibility of this position is to proctor and administer placement and vocational tests at both the Rock Spring campus and the Green River Center and to ensure a professional and secure testing environment for students. The testing specialist will obtain all required certifications to become a proctor and maintain all testing certifications for PAN, Pearson Vue, ASE, Castle Worldwide, TEAS, and AMP along with others. The specialist will also work with WWCC IT department to update equipment and software and work with test providers to trouble-shoot problems.

The Testing Specialist will work no more than 900 hours per calendar year (approximately 15 hours per week) on a schedule that will require both day, evening, and possible weekend hours split between the Rock Springs and Green River campuses.

It is expected that this individual will accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and to strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed. Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual must follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

.



.

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

Associate’s degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience that has provided comparable knowledge and abilities may be acceptable.

Ability to work with diverse testers without regard to age, cultural background, religion, and/or economic status.

Ability to effectively communicate verbally and in writing.

Ability to exercise sound judgment in all facets of the testing process and environment.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with students, testing candidates, staff, and administrators.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a valid Wyoming driver’s license and drive their personal vehicle to testing sites in Rock Springs and Green River.

For those candidates who do not exactly meet all minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience, which has provided comparable knowledge and abilities, may be accepted.

.

Preferred Qualifications

Previous experience with managing a test site or proctoring tests.

Demonstrated working excellence at a community college or community business as indicated by references.

.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.