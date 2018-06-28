WWCC Hiring an Instructional Designer

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for an Instructional Designer.

Job Description

The Instructional Designer works as part of the Distance Learning Team to manage the development process of online courses for Western Wyoming Community College and assist the Director in other project management duties related to supporting and developing Outreach and Distance Learning programs. Instructional development responsibilities include: working with subject matter experts in the planning and scheduling of the design and development of instruction; monitoring the course development process to meet course offering deadlines; assuring course design meets accessibility standards, and collaborating with subject matter experts on updates, revisions, and maintenance.

Trouble-shooting and experience working with learning management systems are essential skills for this position. Also, this individual must be able to communicate clearly and work with instructors, students and other individuals, through a variety of means including face-to-face, email, telephone, and web-conferencing. Nominal travel to meet with adjunct faculty will be necessary.

It is expected that this individual will accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective, competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed. Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with college personnel and the public. This individual will follow all college policies, rules, regulations and guidelines as they relate to this position.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills and abilities required to satisfactorily perform the essential duties and responsibilities.

Bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited college or university in Education/Instructional Design or a related discipline.

Two years prior experience with online learning technologies (e.g., learning management systems, student information systems, etc.) and using effective instructional design methodologies.

Ability to adapt to a changing work environment and stressful situations.

Ability to work independently, to organize tasks effectively, and to set priorities. Highly organized and able to manage multiple tasks concurrently.

Strong interpersonal skills. Ability to communicate clearly, tactfully, and courteously with others. Ability to work with various personalities.

For those candidates who do not exactly meet all minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience, which has provided comparable knowledge and abilities, may be accepted.

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s degree from a regionally accredited college or university, in Education/Instructional Design or a related discipline.

Knowledge of Section 508 Accessibility laws and WCAG Guidelines, and how they apply to online course development.

Experience teaching online within higher education.

Experience using Canvas as an instructor or administrator.

Ability to adapt to, succeed in and enjoy the small-town community and the high-desert environment of southwestern Wyoming.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

