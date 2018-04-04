WWCC Hiring an Instructor/Assistant Professor of Paramedic/EMS

Western Wyoming Community College is looking for an Instructor/Assistant Professor of Paramedic/EMS.

Job Description

This position will consist of teaching 28 to 32 credits per academic year on the campuses of Rock Springs and Green River, as well as from a distance via the institution’s learning management system. Responsibilities will include supporting Western’s Guiding Principles: Learning is Our Purpose, Students are Our Focus, Employees are Our Most Important Resources, The Community is our Partner, Adapting to Change Defines Our Future, and Ethical Standards Guide Our Actions; and upholding the mission of a comprehensive 2-year community college.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications (Education, Experience, Knowledge, and Abilities)

Bachelor of Science degree in Paramedics/Emergency Medical Services or a closely related field (degree completion required by August 2018).

Licensed Paramedics (or Registered Nurse or Physician)

Current instructor certifications in PHTLS (Prehospital Trauma Life Support), ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support), PEPP (Pediatric Education for Prehospital Professionals) or PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support)

(Prehospital Trauma Life Support), (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support), (Pediatric Education for Prehospital Professionals) or (Pediatric Advanced Life Support) Within three years of hire, the instructor will have completed 18 graduate-level credits in Paramedic/Emergency Medical Services or a closely related field from an accredited institution

A minimum of five years of experience as an EMT , Paramedic, or Firefighter.

, Paramedic, or Firefighter. Earned letter grade of “B” or higher in graduate courses relevant for position.

Demonstrated proficiency in teaching for a minimum of two years.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to interact and collaborate effectively with a diversity of colleagues and students.

*For those who do not exactly meet all the minimum qualifications, an equivalent combination of education and experience which has provided comparable knowledge and abilities may be acceptable.

Preferred Additional Qualifications (Knowledge, Abilities, Education and Experience)

Master’s degree in Paramedics/Emergency Medical Services or Master’s degree in a related field, with 18 credits in Paramedic/Emergency Medical Services from an accredited institution.

Neonatal Resuscitation Certified.

Experience in developing, implementing and assessing new Paramedics/Emergency Medical Services programs based upon the expectations of the Commission on the Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs ( CAAHEP ).

). Demonstrated proficiency in college-level teaching.

Experience in Fire Science, as this is area that the college is in the process of developing certificates and an associate’s degree.

Evidence of successful academic advising.

Ability to collaborate with and complement faculty in the department, division, and college.

Special Instructions to Applicants

A complete application packet will include:

A completed application.

A letter of application addressing the position qualifications.

A current curriculum vitae.

A one-page teaching philosophy.

The names and contact information for at least three professional references.

Unofficial copies of all degree granting transcripts.

Copies of student evaluations.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

