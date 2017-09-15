WWCC Hiring a Bus Driver

Western Wyoming Community College is hiring for a Bus Driver.

Job Description

Western Wyoming Community College is now taking applications for part time over the road bus drivers to drive the WWCC bus for college sponsored functions.

Drivers must be available for scheduled and on-call driving assignments throughout the Rocky Mountain region from August 1st through May 31st of every school year. Trips will often fall on weekends and will involve overnight travel.

For a full list of job duties, see the full job description here.

.



.

Qualifications

Requirements include a valid, applicable Wyoming driver’s license

Demonstrated ability to safely operate the WWCC bus

bus Bus driving experience in inclement weather

Excellent driving record

Must be approved as a driver by the WWCC insurance carrier

insurance carrier Successful applicant must be able to pass the DOT Physical

.

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.