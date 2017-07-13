WWCC Hiring for Children’s Center Aide (part-time)

Western Wyoming Community College is hiring for Children’s Center Aide (part-time).

Job Description

Position to begin August 2017. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for assisting a teacher in the general supervision and management of a group of 8-35 children between the ages of two and five.

The individual may also be asked to take responsibility for the general supervision and management of a group of children in the absence of a teacher. The individual will be responsible for the safety of children and will maintain confidentiality regarding children and families enrolled in the Children’s Center.

Day and time will vary. It is expected that this individual will accomplish assigned duties in an efficient, effective and competent manner and strive for improvement and excellence in all work performed.

Additionally, this individual must understand the comprehensive role of the community college and cooperate and work harmoniously with WWCC personnel and the public. This individual shall be expected to comply with all college policies, rules, regulations, and guidelines as they relate to this position.

For full list of job duties, please see the full job description here.

Minimum Qualifications

High school graduate.

Experience with and passion for working with young children.

Ability to pass criminal background check and child abuse screening.

Supplemental Questions

Are you at least 18 years of age?

How to Apply

Visit full list of job duties at the WWCC job posting and Click “Apply Now.”

